Mutsvangwa's letter to Rujege

by Staff Reporter
03 May 2018 at 21:07hrs | Views
Cde Engelbert Rujege - Zanu-PF NPC,

This letter is further to my cellphone call of 2nd of May 2018 to you EngeIbert, Rugeje - NPC advising you that I was withdrawing from the polls.

I unreservedly reject the results of the just held ZANU party polling in Norton.

I also refuse to accept your announcement of Langton Mutendereki as the winner.

The main reason being the unconstitutional use of the Zimbabwe Republic state agency as election returning agents.

These policemen were principal players in uninhibited rigging as well as wholesale denial of the act of voting to legions of bona fide party members.

Of particular note is the fact that the cell register used for polling was illicitly compiled by Constance Shamu to solely further the illegal win of Langton Mutendereke. It is inconceivable that a politically active constituency such as Norton can only renew less than 4 000 votes.

The patently false picture would spell electoral danger upcoming National Elections.

I am busy collating evidence to back up the charges I have submitted

Arnb. Christopher Mutsvangwa
SPECIAL ADVISOR TO THE PRESIDENT






Source - Online

Most Popular In 7 Days