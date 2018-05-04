Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Women asked to wash clinic linen after delivery

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:02hrs | Views
Women who give birth at Mutare District Council clinics wash the linen used during the delivery of their babies.

In the event that a mother is unwell or is weak, they are asked to bring along relatives to wash the linen.

Overall, the pregnant women interviewed expressed disappointment about washing the green towels and unhygienic conditions prevailing at the council-run clinics in Manicaland.

Women who live far from the clinics wait at the clinics until they deliver their babies. The mothers waiting room at Odzi leaves a lot to be desired.

Bed linen is not changed when the patients leave after delivery and the next person who comes uses the same linen. Dirty linen was on the beds when Manica Post went to investigate.

Visits to some of the clinics also exposed unhealthy practices and conditions not only for pregnant women but other patients and staff working at the clinics.

The clinics do not have running water for  patients and visitors to wash their hands and at Zimunya Clinic. When this newspaper went to investigate we found that the public toilets have old broken flushing system and squat toilets that are not flashing. The taps have no running water.

Chitakatira Clinic in Chigodora has only one small tank with used by expecting mothers, patients drinking water, clinic hygiene and staff houses. There was no running water following a week-long power outage.

Residents said the water is pumped by ZINWA to the clinic and it takes a while to fill up tanks that supply the clinic.

All the three clinics visited by Manica Post faced water challenge affecting the clinics and poses a serious health hazard.

"The water runs out at the clinic and the women go to bath and do their laundry at Odzi River and it's a distance from the clinic and the river is infested with crocodiles," said a woman  who preferred to remain anonymous.

The two beds in the delivery room at Chitakatira Clinic have broken hind legs a situation that is very unsafe considering that women writhe, twist and turn in pain when in labour.

One of the beds has broken leg guides. "Some mothers get overwhelmed by the labour pain and without the leg guides, the nurses really struggle to keep their legs open," an elderly woman said.

Overgrown grass is evident as well as the enclosed waste zone where there is the incinerator, bottle pit and the pit where placentas are dumped. The rusted handle for the bottle pit is broken.

The toilets at Odzi Clinic are dirty and rusty hand washing basin. There is a sewer stench coming from a leaking sewer pipe near the reception area.

Mutare Rural District Council clinics are understaffed with support staff for many years now and hence the overgrown grounds at some of the clinics.

Clinics are operating without staff to clean the premises and nurse aids and the reason why mothers are now washing hospital linen.

The problem has been compounded by the influx of patients from urban areas seeking free maternity services and shunning urban clinics who charge $35.

Asked to comment, Mutare Rural District Council CEO, Shepherd Chinaka said: "Its regrettable but, there is nothing much we can do."

He said the five peri-urban clinics; Burma Valley, Chitakatira, Zimunya, Rowa and Odzi, run by the Council do not have support staff (groundsmen and nurse aids.)

Mr Chinaka also said the staff shortage challenge is compounded by the fact that patients living in urban areas flock to these peri-urban clinics because they offer free medical service.

"So, people are travelling to these clinics to get treatment and further putting strain on the understaffed clinics. The ideal situation is to have two qualified nurses plus two unqualified staff consisting a nurse aid and a grounds man at each clinic but due to budgetary constraints the support staff is not there. As council we do not have the authority to hire the staff."

The CEO also said the staff shortage has been prevailing for three years now. "We have applied to the Ministry of Health and we are waiting for authority to engage those people (support staff). We are also very concerned but our hands are tied up. These people are paid by Government," Mr Chinaka said.

He also confirmed that the bottle pit and incinerator at Chitakatira urgently need replacement, "but the grant that we get from Result Based Financing (RBF) is not enough to replace, renovate or put up a new structure."

On the issue of broken wheels of delivery beds, Mr Chinaka said they should have been fixed saying the RBF funds are there to fix them.

He said Odzi Clinic staff shortage is a desperate one. "Practically, the nurses can't cope. The clinic is serving a very large area including people from surrounding farms. The classification of Odzi Clinic is also unclear. Mr Chinaka said. "It is yet to be pronounced whether Odzi Clinic is a council or Government clinic."

On mothers washing hospital linen used on them during delivery, Mr Chinaka confirmed the practice saying the current staff shortages has forced the council to ask mothers to wash the linen or urges them to bring along relatives who will wash the linen. "If we had adequate staff we would do it (washing the linen used by mothers during delivery) ourselves," Mr Chinaka said. Manicaland Provincial Medical Director, Patron Mafaune asked to comment on the crisis said: "I cannot comment, I am not the right person to comment."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost
More on: #Women, #Delivery, #Linen

Comments

House to rent

On sale is vw polo

Boschveld roosters for sale

On sale is vw polo

Comforters for sale

Serlbornpark house for sale

Solar systems on sale

Cattle breeding investment


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

32 mins ago | 129 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

37 mins ago | 228 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

42 mins ago | 255 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 949 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 691 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2037 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4708 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 916 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 408 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 709 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 964 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 532 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days