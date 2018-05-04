Zanu-PF MP loses cash to manager

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

A MANAGER of a local entertainment joint Afripot Sports Bar which is owned by Mutasa South Member of Parliament Irene Zindi has been hauled before the courts for allegedly stealing $2 270 from the bar's safe.Heavens Chihono who resides in Mutare's high density suburb of Chikanga on Friday appeared before Mutare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe facing theft charges as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.He pleaded not guilty and will be back in the dock today (Friday) for trial continuation. The bar's accountant Mr Francis Masawi was the complainant. Masawi and Chihono grilled each other during the trial session as the latter denied the allegations.Chihono told the courts that although he was owed a lot of money ranging around the missing figure he did not steal it."This is mere fabrication. I did not steal any money. I worked for Zindi for so many years, why would I do such a thing now. Why would Masawi tell me to take the safe keys? This is mere fabrication," he said during the trial.Masawi said he made a mistake to leave the keys at the bar saying he trusted Chihono by calling and telling him to take care of the safe keys.The court heard that Masawi left the safe keys on top of a meter box on September 3 at around 2pm and advised Chihono to collect the safe keys. He contacted Chihono later during the same day and Chihono confirmed that he collected the safe keys.On September 9, at around 8am, Masawi reported for duty and discovered a cloth covering a CCTV camera. Masawi asked for Chihono's whereabouts but he could not be located. Masawi contacted Chihono asking for the safe keys and he was advised by the latter to collect them on top of a shelf which was in the office.Masawi opened the safe and discovered that all cash was missing. He made efforts to contact Chihono but could not be reached.Mr Brian Goto prosecuted.