More Bosso/NetOne activations coming

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018
HIGHLANDERS' newly found all-weather partner, NetOne, have revealed that more Bosso fan activations will be done in Bulawayo and surrounding areas in a bid to help the club continue reaching out to its large fan base.

Speaking to B-Metro Sport at the company's stand at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) that concluded in Bulawayo last Saturday, NetOne chief executive officer Mr Lazarus Muchenje said:

"We are happy that Highlanders are currently doing well. As their proud sponsors we wish them all the best this season.

"Highlanders are a big brand that we are proud to be associated with and as such we will need to do more activations to help them reach out to their large fan base.

"Bosso is also a big brand that will also help us connect to the Bulawayo community. We believe the club will greatly help us cultivate Bulawayo's people emotion and passion towards our products hence more meet and greet Bosso players activations are coming."

Last week, the entire Bosso squad took some time to visit the NetOne ZITF stand where the players posed for pictures with NetOne bosses and Highlanders followers who had swamped the stand.

Also present were Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, club secretary Israel Moyo and chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

On Valentine's Day the mobile telecommunications giant delivered a perfect Valentine's Day present when they unveiled a $1 million sponsorship package for the country's Big Three Clubs — Highlanders, Dynamos, and CAPS United.

Under the deal, each of the teams received $350 000 for the 2018 season.

Although they agreed on one-year sponsorship deals with the teams, the company's acting chief executive Brian Mutandiro reportedly said they were committed to a long-term relationship with domestic football if they get satisfaction for their investment this season.

He even said they could spread their sponsorship to other teams depending on the success of their deal with the Big Three Clubs.

The mobile phone industry bankrolls the league championships of Zambia (FAZ/MTN Super Division); Malawi (TNM Malawi Premiership), Swaziland (MTN Swazi Premiership), Lesotho (Econet Lesotho Premiership), Mozambique (MCel League Mozambique Football) and they were the last sponsors to fund the Namibian top-flight league (MTC Namibia Premiership) before it went into limbo.

While the industry does not bankroll the South African Premiership, which is sponsored by banking giant Absa, it has a huge presence in the game in the top-flight league of that country where Vodacom have been pumping R1 billion packages into Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and MTN sponsor Bloemfontein Celtic and the MTN8 knock-out tournament, while Telkom sponsor the Knockout Cup.

Source - bmetro

Most Popular In 7 Days