Woman threatens to 'fix' ex-lover using underwear

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOR Goodfriday Mpofu, last week Friday was apparently a Black Friday for him when he approached the courts claiming he was living in fear of his ex-lover Nyasha Nyamusakwa who stole his underwear and threatened to use it to curse him.Mpofu from Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo said Nyamusakwa, after confiscating his underwear threatened to "fix" him through black magic.He begged a Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya who was sitting at the Civil Court to protect him from Nyamusakwa saying she was also verbally and physically abusing him."The court should protect me from the abusive behaviour of Nyasha Nyamusakwa who is employed as a security guard with Trust Me Security Company. I have a son with her and she is taking advantage of that and our previous relationship to manhandle me in public to an extent of tearing my clothes."She has also on several occasions threatened to kill me using black magic practices. She has even taken some of my undergarments which she openly said will be used to fix me through black magic practices."On 8 December last year when we appeared in court she promised not to continue with her abusive behaviour which then led me to withdraw the case. But I have decided to come back because she is continuing with her abusive behaviour against me."I pray that the court should protect me from Nyamusakwa who is also insulting every member of my family including my mother. She should be barred from coming to my house and workplace," pleaded Mpofu.Through his lawyer Mpofu further said Nyamusakwa had also threatened to "deal' with him by filing a false rape case against him.Nyamusakwa, however, disputed her ex-lover's accusations."It is not true that I threatened to bewitch him. We met when the child was not feeling well and that is when he told me that he approached a prophet who told him that I was planning to bewitch him. I don't have a problem with his application for a protection order and what I also want from the court is to also stop him from coming to my house and workplace," responded Nyamusakwa.In his ruling the magistrate ordered Nyamusakwa not to physically and emotionally abuse her ex-lover.He also ordered the estranged parties not to visit each other's workplace and residence.