Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman threatens to 'fix' ex-lover using underwear

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:09hrs | Views
FOR Goodfriday Mpofu, last week Friday was apparently a Black Friday for him when he approached the courts claiming he was living in fear of his ex-lover Nyasha Nyamusakwa who stole his underwear and threatened to use it to curse him.

Mpofu from Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo said Nyamusakwa, after confiscating his underwear threatened to "fix" him through black magic.

He begged a Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya who was sitting at the Civil Court to protect him from Nyamusakwa saying she was also verbally and physically abusing him.

"The court should protect me from the abusive behaviour of Nyasha Nyamusakwa who is employed as a security guard with Trust Me Security Company. I have a son with her and she is taking advantage of that and our previous relationship to manhandle me in public to an extent of tearing my clothes.

"She has also on several occasions threatened to kill me using black magic practices. She has even taken some of my undergarments which she openly said will be used to fix me through black magic practices.

"On 8 December last year when we appeared in court she promised not to continue with her abusive behaviour which then led me to withdraw the case. But I have decided to come back because she is continuing with her abusive behaviour against me.

"I pray that the court should protect me from Nyamusakwa who is also insulting every member of my family including my mother. She should be barred from coming to my house and workplace," pleaded Mpofu.

Through his lawyer Mpofu further said Nyamusakwa had also threatened to "deal' with him by filing a false rape case against him.

Nyamusakwa, however, disputed her ex-lover's accusations.

"It is not true that I threatened to bewitch him. We met when the child was not feeling well and that is when he told me that he approached a prophet who told him that I was planning to bewitch him. I don't have a problem with his application for a protection order and what I also want from the court is to also stop him from coming to my house and workplace," responded Nyamusakwa.

In his ruling the magistrate ordered Nyamusakwa not to physically and emotionally abuse her ex-lover.

He also ordered the estranged parties not to visit each other's workplace and residence.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Panties, #Underwear, #Fix

Comments

A cheap serviced stand for sale

Closure on sale

Honda fit for sale

Comforters for sale

Golf for swap

Alumnium work on offer

Comforters for sale

Sofas on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

31 mins ago | 123 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

36 mins ago | 216 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

41 mins ago | 248 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 941 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 683 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 368 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2033 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4698 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 709 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 523 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 961 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days