'His penis is too small'. . . woman tells magistrate

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE bigger the better!A Jotsholo woman dumped her husband in court bringing their bedroom matters to the public.Nothando Moyo (34) said she was leaving her husband Qhubani Mhlanga (42) because he has a small penis that hardly rose to the occasion because of its relatively small size."He has a small penis and I hardly enjoy it," she said.But to improve their sex life Moyo claimed to have at times tried to address the issue but was greeted with scorn."I have had enough of him. When I try to talk to him he gets angry and that leads to a quarrel and at the height of it he would beat me saying I am the one who locked him. I seek to end this marriage," she said.Mhlanga blames his wife for his situation."Your worship, this woman is a witch. She locked me after stumbling on a text greeting from a woman I work with," he said adding that a traditional healer told him so.He claims to have tried to talk to her."I have tried to talk to her but she denies ever locking me. That infuriates me, that's why I beat her up," he said.Lupane resident magistrate Ndumo Masuku referred the pair for counselling and ordered them to come back on 18 May.