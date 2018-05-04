Woman beats child to fix hubby

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Kwekwe woman has been dragged to court for recording an audio while willfully ill-treating her four-year-old child as way of getting back at her husband's philandering antics and failure to pay maintenance.Josphine Chidume (34) from Mbizo suburb pleaded guilty to contravening Section 7(1) (4) of the Children's Act Chapter 5:06 (ill-treatment or neglect of child) when she appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Storey Rushambwa.For the evil act, Chidume was condemned to 12 months imprisonment of which four months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.For the State prosecutor Magie Ruzive told the court that on an unknown date but sometime this month, Chidume assaulted her child with an unknown object. As a result of the savage attack the child was severely injured.The court proved that while assaulting the child, Chidume was recording an audio in which she is being heard shouting at the child saying she was denying him food until its father paid maintenance.In the audio which is also in possession of B-Metro the child is heard crying helplessly while pleading for forgiveness.In a desperate bid to coerce her husband to pay maintenance, the court further heard that on 17 April, Chidume sent the disturbing audio to the complainant's father Inusa Muponda.A seemingly disturbed Muponda took the audio to Childline who later reported the abuse to the police leading to Chidume's arrest.