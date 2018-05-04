Latest News Editor's Choice


Wife bashed over delay at funeral

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:11hrs | Views
A Bulawayo man thoroughly bashed his wife for coming home late from a funeral.

Never Lunga allegedly pummelled his wife Sinikiwe Ndlovu after she went to a funeral and came home late.

Lunga appeared before Western Commonage Magistrates Courts facing physical assault charges.

The court heard that sometime last week Ndlovu left her matrimonial home to attend a relative's funeral but on her arrival she had to adhere to certain family formalities which forced her to leave the bereaved family's house late in the evening.

When she arrived at her matrimonial home at around 8pm Lunga pounced on her, assaulting her with booted feet and clenched fists all over the body claiming she was no longer obedient.

A medical report was produced in court as evidence.

Presiding magistrate Lungile Ndlovu left the gallery in stitches when he asked Lunga if funerals had timetables.

"So funerals now have timetables since you assaulted your wife claiming she was late? Do they have specific programmes that we are not aware of?" he said.

In his defence, Lunga apologised admitting that he was wrong but insisted that Ndlovu was becoming disrespectful.

"Your worship, I agree that I was wrong but I also feel like my wife has changed a lot. She is no longer the old wife I knew. So I thought maybe she is now listening to someone else," he said.

Lunga was fined US$100 (or three months imprisonment).

Source - bmetro
