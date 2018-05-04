Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe signs up $11 billion FDI in five months

by Staff rpeorter
04 May 2018 at 07:14hrs | Views
Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Chief Chiwara (Mr Reuben Mupasi Marinda) of Gutu during the handover of the second batch of vehicles to traditional leaders in Harare yesterday. Looking on are Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira and other dignitaries. - (Picture by John Manzongo)
President Mnangagwa has assured the nation that Zimbabwe is in good hands under his administration, saying the new administration has attracted $11 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitment in the past five months. He said sweeping investment reforms were underway as Government works towards attaining a middle income economy by 2030.

Addressing traditional leaders during the handover of the second batch of chiefs' vehicles in Harare yesterday, the President said Government was working on lasting solutions to the current cash shortages.
"Let me assure you our traditional leaders that Zimbabwe is in good hands," he said.

"We should sleep comfortably. I also believe that the communities which you lead are also in good hands. It will be bad if the country is in good hands and the communities are not in good hands. Since our last meeting (Gweru), great strides have been made towards the revival and rebuilding of our economy.

"To date, we have witnessed about US$11 billion worth of investment commitments from foreign investors. Cross cutting reforms are in motion to make Zimbabwe an attractive place to do business for locals and foreign investors alike.

"Locally, there has been an upsurge in capacity utilisation and overall industrial growth. While cash liquidity shortages and foreign currency availability continue to be constrained, my Government is implementing a cocktail of measures that will see the sustainable resolution of the challenges."

President Mnangagwa urged traditional leaders to ensure that local authorities create an enabling environment to ease the doing of business in their communities.

He said it was important to inculcate a culture of hard work among Zimbabweans.
President Mnangagwa said Government was intensifying rural development, especially refurbishment of roads.
"I have directed the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, through the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration to identify priority roads so as to facilitate prompt movement of goods and people," he said.

"I also exhort District Development Fund and local authorities to equally accelerate rehabilitation and maintenance works on local and feeder roads under their purview. Urgency in this regard cannot be overemphasised as the recovery and development of our economy is underpinned by prompt movement of goods and services.

"As we pronounce that 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business', we also say Zimbabwe is in good hands. So the state of our roads should reflect that Zimbabwe is in safe hands and is open for business."

President Mnangagwa said Government recognised the institution, status and role of traditional leaders as provided for by Section 280 of the country's constitution.

He said they appreciated the crucial role played by traditional leaders in governance and he would want to have regular interfaces with them.

During yesterday's ceremony, 84 traditional chiefs received their vehicles.
Those who received the vehicles were identified by the traditional chiefs through their provincial councils.
Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces received 10 vehicles apiece, Mashonaland West (9), Mashonaland Central (7), Masvingo (13), Matabeleland South (8) and Midlands received 14 vehicles.

Out of the 281 chiefs across the country, 124 are yet to receive their service vehicles and President Mnangagwa promised that Government would honour its commitment to provide the vehicles as soon as possible.

With regards to the allowances of traditional leaders, President Mnangagwa said a review would be made during the Mid Term Monetary Review in June.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

A cheap serviced stand for sale

Closure on sale

Honda fit for sale

Comforters for sale

Golf for swap

Alumnium work on offer

Comforters for sale

Sofas on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

31 mins ago | 119 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

35 mins ago | 210 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

40 mins ago | 246 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 936 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 680 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2033 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4688 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 708 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 522 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 960 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days