Let's welcome observers, says Mnangagwa

by Staff rpeorter

Zimbabweans should welcome international observers coming for the harmonised elections and demonstrate to the world that the country's democracy had come of age, President Mnangagwa has said.The Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces reiterated that the forthcoming elections would be free, fair and credible.Addressing traditional leaders during the handover of the second batch of chiefs' vehicles in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the nation should demonstrate to the world that it was welcome to observe the elections.He appealed to the traditional leaders to help Government to preach the gospel of peace and tolerance."Let me assure you that the coming elections will be free of violence, fair and credible," he said."Handifunge kuti kune mutungamiri wepolitical party munyika muno anoda nyika ino angatadza kufarira kuti tiite sarudzo murunyararo. In this regard, we appeal to you to help us to preach the gospel of peace, the gospel of unity, the gospel of tolerance and gospel of love among communities. Let the whole country in every corner say no to violence."As the election dates draw nearer and I know how near, the country will receive observers from across the globe to witness our elections. Let us show that we Zimbabweans are by nature a warm and hospitable people. This is not a desire, we are already that, so let us show our visitors that they are welcome to come and observe our elections."Let us also demonstrate that Zimbabwe's democracy has indeed come of age and has matured. The will of the people we lead guides us in whatever we did."Government invited 46 countries and regional and continental bodies to observe the general elections.This comes as preparations for the polls gather momentum with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission recently announcing that inspection of the provisional voters' roll would commence on the 19th of this month.