Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

China to invest in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:18hrs | Views
A CHINESE conglomerate, Huajian Group of Companies, will soon begin construction of a multi-million dollar industrial park in Bulawayo in a project which will employ more than 10 000 people directly while another 100 000 will benefit indirectly downstream, a senior official confirmed yesterday.

A high-powered delegation from the company was in the city last Saturday where it met senior officials from the Bulawayo City Council during an exploratory meeting.

The arrival of the Chinese delegation in the city follows President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State visit to China last month.

Huajian Group of Companies was led by its board chairperson Mr Zhang Huarong who indicated that they will soon be investing in the construction of an industrial park with specific interest in leather and clothing for local and export markets.

Huajian Group of Companies recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Zimbabwe to co-operate in the development of Special Economic Zones.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube confirmed the developments and said as a city they were confident that the visit by the Chinese delegation was the beginning of a long lasting relationship which will go a long way in reviving the city's industrial sector.

"In terms of employment they have projected that they will employ 10 000 people but considering the other downstream benefits our calculations are that people who will benefit are in excess of 100 000. With such figures it is clear that this spells great things for the city hence we are excited. We thank the efforts of President Mnangagwa in calling for more Foreign Direct Investment," said Mr Dube.

"The meeting was more of an introductory one where they presented the scope of the project which they want to start in the city. The way they were conversing, I am confident that they will soon be back and the project will start immediately. They indicated that when they start construction, work would have been completed in six months and production will start".

Bulawayo City Council public relations officer, Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya, said the delegation met with council management where various initiatives were discussed that would see the group of companies coming to invest in the city.

"The City of Bulawayo on Saturday, 28 April 2018 received a high powered delegation from the People's Republic of China that was interested in investing in the city. The visit was a follow up to the recent visit to China by His Excellency the President ED Mnangagwa, where a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Government of Zimbabwe and Huajian Group of Companies (HGC) to co-operate in the development of Special Economic Zones.

"The delegation comprised of Mr Zhang Huarong, the board chairman of Huajian Industrial Holdings Company Limited who was leading a 19-member delegation. The team was interested in setting up an Industrial Park with specific interest in leather and clothing for local and export markets," said Miss Ngwenya.

Present at the meeting, according to the local authority's spokesperson, were the Town Clerk, Mr Dube, the city economic development officer, Mr Kholisani Moyo, senior council management and representatives of various government Ministries.

The visit comes after an 11-member delegation from the Asian economic giant was in the country a couple of weeks ago on a week-long exploratory mission led by China Trade Promotion Centre director Mr Tan Wenbao.

The delegation included managers from various companies interested in energy, agriculture, health and infrastructure development.

During President Mnangagwa's State visit, China and Zimbabwe agreed to elevate relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Status, the highest level of bilateral co-operation.

Among the deals sealed during the visit was the $1 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station project, which had been floundering for three years.

Funds to start work on units 7 and 8 of the plant will be released immediately.

The Kunzvi Dam Project reached financial closure, with Sinohydro and China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) committing to providing resources for the dam and water treatment plant, and to roll-out installation of smart prepaid water meters.

Other projects that will get immediate funding totalling about $1 billion include the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport expansion, the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, NetOne's expansion, refurbishment of Morton Jeffrey Water Treatment Plant and construction of a pharmaceutical factory.

Zimbabwe and China also signed a $1 billion tourism Memorandum of Understanding.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #China, #Bulawayo, #Invest

Comments

On sale is vw polo

House to rent

Keyboard on sale

Alumnium work on offer

Kids tights for sale

Clothing bales on sale

Handbag sets on sale

House to rent available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

30 mins ago | 117 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

35 mins ago | 207 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

40 mins ago | 241 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 923 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 672 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2030 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4682 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 708 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 521 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 958 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days