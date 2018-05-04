Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet gets broadcasting licence

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:21hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has awarded Econet Media a broadcasting licence allowing the giant telecoms firm to offer web casting, content distribution and video on demand services.

"Take notice that Econet media has been awarded with a broadcasting service licence by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe in terms of section 10 of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06)," said BAZ in a statement.

Econet is already running a satellite television channel, Kwese, which can be accessed on mobile phone. Government recently revealed that the country was going to have up to 24 television channels as it embraces new technology for its broadcasting spectrum, which will create employment.

BAZ had earlier announced plans to review coverage of local commercial radio stations from the current 40 kilometre radius in line with their commercial and viability aspects.

Meanwhile, NetOne and Telecel users can now transact using EcoCash as the mobile money service steps up efforts to increase financial inclusion and interoperability. EcoCash, a subsidiary of Econet, said yesterday the new service enables users to download an EcoCash application to transact despite network differences.

"In the interest of financial inclusion, EcoCash is for everyone no matter your network. Register now on any network. You can register for EcoCash with your Netone, Telecel and Econet number," said Econet.

Recently EcoCash launched a money transfer service in partnership with Orange Money facility in Botswana. Government had urged mobile phone operators to ensure digital financial services are interoperable by April 2018.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

On sale is vw polo

House to rent

Keyboard on sale

Alumnium work on offer

Kids tights for sale

Clothing bales on sale

Handbag sets on sale

House to rent available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

30 mins ago | 116 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

34 mins ago | 205 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

39 mins ago | 237 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 914 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 667 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 365 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2026 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4675 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 707 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 521 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 956 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days