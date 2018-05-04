Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wife kills hubby in beer money row

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:23hrs | Views
A MAN from Matobo District died on the spot after his wife stabbed him during a domestic row over money for beer.

Feluna Moyo (20) of Phathalika village, under Chief Nyangazonke in Sun Yet San, stabbed Bekithemba Ncube (33) once in the throat and he bled to death.

The incident occurred at around 6PM on Wednesday.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and said the suspect was arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

"We are investigating a case of murder where a 20-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband by stabbing him once in the throat. The couple allegedly had a misunderstanding over some domestic issues and during that period, the man slapped his wife twice prompting her to retaliate. She grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him," he said.

Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to desist from violence in resolving disputes as it often results in serious injuries or death.

A villager only identified as Dhawu said Ncube had been drinking beer at Sun Yet Sen Business Centre.

He returned to his home saying he wanted to collect more money for beer.

"Ncube, who had spent the greater part of the day drinking beer at the local business centre, returned to his home with an intention to collect more money.

When he arrived home, a misunderstanding arose between him and his wife after she refused to give him more money for beer.

"It is alleged that he slapped her twice in the face and this angered her forcing her to retaliate. She grabbed a knife and stabbed him once in the neck and he fell to the ground, bleeding profusely. He died on the spot," Dhawu said.

He said other family members phoned the police while Moyo sat quietly in a corner in their bedroom.

Police arrived and arrested her.

The body was ferried to Maphisa District Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a post mortem.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Wife, #Killer, #Money

Comments

On sale is pa system

Comforters for sale

Nissan teana for sale in a give away price

Honda fit for sale

4 bedroomed house for sale in gwanda town

On sale is vw polo

Alumnium work on offer

Serlbornpark house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

29 mins ago | 116 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

34 mins ago | 205 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

39 mins ago | 234 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 912 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 666 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2026 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4674 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 707 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 521 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 956 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days