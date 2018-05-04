Wife kills hubby in beer money row

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Matobo District died on the spot after his wife stabbed him during a domestic row over money for beer.Feluna Moyo (20) of Phathalika village, under Chief Nyangazonke in Sun Yet San, stabbed Bekithemba Ncube (33) once in the throat and he bled to death.The incident occurred at around 6PM on Wednesday.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and said the suspect was arrested and is assisting police with investigations."We are investigating a case of murder where a 20-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband by stabbing him once in the throat. The couple allegedly had a misunderstanding over some domestic issues and during that period, the man slapped his wife twice prompting her to retaliate. She grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him," he said.Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to desist from violence in resolving disputes as it often results in serious injuries or death.A villager only identified as Dhawu said Ncube had been drinking beer at Sun Yet Sen Business Centre.He returned to his home saying he wanted to collect more money for beer."Ncube, who had spent the greater part of the day drinking beer at the local business centre, returned to his home with an intention to collect more money.When he arrived home, a misunderstanding arose between him and his wife after she refused to give him more money for beer."It is alleged that he slapped her twice in the face and this angered her forcing her to retaliate. She grabbed a knife and stabbed him once in the neck and he fell to the ground, bleeding profusely. He died on the spot," Dhawu said.He said other family members phoned the police while Moyo sat quietly in a corner in their bedroom.Police arrived and arrested her.The body was ferried to Maphisa District Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a post mortem.