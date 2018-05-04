Latest News Editor's Choice


Gangster 'killer' convicted of robbery

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:24hrs | Views
A NOTORIOUS robber from Bulawayo who allegedly murdered his friend over an undisclosed misunderstanding last month was yesterday convicted of robbery.

Mbonisi Tatenda Moyo (33) from Pumula Old suburb is already on trial for allegedly killing his friend Dumisani Nyathi (22) of Vundu flats in Makokoba and dumping his body in a bushy area.

He allegedly committed the crime with Menzi Ncube who is on the run.

In a different case, Moyo yesterday pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and attempted robbery charges before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere.

The magistrate remanded him to today for sentencing after it was discovered that Moyo has previous convictions.

Prosecuting, Mr Manyiwa said Moyo, Ncube and the now deceased Nyathi waylaid and robbed a man and his daughters who were on their way to Mpilo Central Hospital to visit a relative.

He said on April 11 at around 5AM, they attacked Siapota Dube (56), Vanisher Ndlovu (24) and Sithembinkosi Ndlovu (22) at a bushy area between Entumbane and Barbourfields suburbs.

"The three were going to visit their relative who was admitted to the hospital. When they were about three kilometres away from the hospital behind the National Railways of Zimbabwe diesel shed, they were approached by the gang from behind who appeared to be in a hurry and requested to pass," he said.

"Dube and his daughters stood by the footpath to give them way. Instead of passing, the gang produced a knobkerrie and a knife. They demanded cash and cellphones.

"Dube was robbed of his Samsung Z4 cellphone worth $70 which had an Econet line while Vanisher was robbed of $4. The gang searched Sithembinkosi and discovered she had no valuables."

They allegedly beat Dube up before fleeing.

The court heard that Dube sustained serious injuries. He had a cut on the forehead, fractured right finger, swollen face and ribs as a result of the attack.

He was treated at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Most Popular In 7 Days