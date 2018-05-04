Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Street kids in court for 'housebreaking'

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:24hrs | Views
THREE teenagers living on the streets of Bulawayo have appeared in court for breaking into a house in Kumalo suburb and stealing property worth more than $3 000.

The boys, two aged 16 and one aged 17, cannot be named for ethical reasons. They allegedly broke a window to Mr Antony Muneri's house and stole a 55 inch Plasma television set, a blanket, clothes and two remote control units while he was at work.

The juveniles pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi on Wednesday.

The court heard that it was the second time the boys had appeared in court for theft.

The magistrate warned and discharged them.

"The last time you were here you promised not to steal again but you are back. Let me warn you for the last time. The next time I see your faces here, just know you are going to prison for a long time. Your age will not save you from incarceration as we have facilities that can suit you for more than five years," said the magistrate.

The court heard the teenagers fled from their homes and are living as street kids in the city.

Prosecuting, Mr Maclean Ndlovu said the juveniles stole property worth $3 250 from Mr Muneri two weeks ago. "On April 16 at around 7.30AM, the complainant secured his house and left for work. The accused persons came during his absence and broke a sitting room window pane, thereby gaining access into the house," he said.

"They took a 55 inch LED TV, a blanket, two remote controls, one pair of Adidas shorts, one tracksuit and a pair of shoes. The three were seen by a passerby who reported the matter."

Mr Ndlovu said all the property was recovered.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Street, #Kid, #Court

Comments

On sale is pa system

Comforters for sale

Nissan teana for sale in a give away price

Honda fit for sale

4 bedroomed house for sale in gwanda town

On sale is vw polo

Alumnium work on offer

Serlbornpark house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

29 mins ago | 111 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

34 mins ago | 203 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

39 mins ago | 230 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 905 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 665 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2025 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4673 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 707 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 521 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 956 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days