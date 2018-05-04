Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo residents protest over clinics

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:28hrs | Views
BULAWAYO residents on Wednesday afternoon picketed outside Bulawayo City Council (BCC) in a move meant to push for 24-hour council clinics.

The residents, led by activist, Khumbulani Maphosa, are pushing for the review of operating times of BCC clinics, which currently close at 3pm.

In a petition to BCC late last year, Maphosa argued the 3pm closing time denied the general public access to emergency healthcare services, and was an insult to the right to health and a violation of Section 76(3) of the country's Constitution.

On Wednesday, Maphosa delivered "gift cards" thanking councillors for their denying them the right to basic health.

"This note is being sent to you with just one thought in mind, to thank you in the warmest way for being so kind and denying us the right to basic health services by refusing to open council clinics 24 hours per day, a week, including public holidays," a gift card addressed to mayor Martin Moyo read.

In an interview with Southern Eye, Maphosa said the current crop of councillors had failed them.

"By refusing our issue of clinics opening 24 hours, they have shown us that they do not care about our needs and they don't have our concerns at heart that's why we thank them for showing us openly that they are there to serve other interests not ours."

Council, in turning down the request, cited staff shortages resulting from an employment freeze owing to a biting financial squeeze.

"In the 19 clinics operated by council, the staff complement does not exceed 60%, which results in burnout of staff and long waiting times for patients.

"The City of Bulawayo has an employment freeze and vacancies previously occupied by retired or deceased staff members have not been filled. Staff at maternity centres works 12-hour shifts in order to cope and this leads to overtime which is a heavy liability to council," Moyo said, adding the council has, however, identified land to construct two district hospitals in Bulawayo that will open 24 hours per day.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Clinics, #Demo, #Protest

Comments

On sale is pa system

Comforters for sale

Nissan teana for sale in a give away price

Honda fit for sale

4 bedroomed house for sale in gwanda town

On sale is vw polo

Alumnium work on offer

Serlbornpark house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

29 mins ago | 110 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

33 mins ago | 198 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

38 mins ago | 227 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 898 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 662 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 361 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2022 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4663 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 705 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 520 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 953 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days