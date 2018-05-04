Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Give Matebelenand South student teachers priority, says Chiefs

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:29hrs | Views
AT least 32 traditional leaders from Matabeleland South province recently petitioned government to prioritise students from the region during enrolment at teachers' training colleges in Bulawayo and Gwanda, beginning this year.

The chiefs initially engaged Zanu-PF national political commissar, Engelbert Rugeje who later raised the issue with Higher Education permanent secretary Desire Sibanda, forcing government to give in to their demands.

Matabeleland South provincial chiefs' council chairman Chief, Vezi Maduna wrote to Rugeje on February 19, 2018 requesting that qualified aspiring teachers from the region be given priority during enrolment at tertiary education institutions located in the province.

"On behalf of my delegation that met you on December 1 2017, in our meeting we raised the issues of vacancies allocation at the United College of Education [Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic and Hillside College]. Now the institution has advertised, as traditional leaders from Matabeleland, we propose that out of 600 vacancies 410 should be allocated to us the traditional leadership in the following way 10 vacancies per chief multiplied by 41 chiefs," Maduna wrote.

Two months ago, Sibanda wrote to the United College of Education and Hillside Teachers' College in Bulawayo directing them to consider the chiefs' request.

"The chiefs from Matabeleland wrote a formal request to the national political commissar asking for facilitation of their qualified subjects to get vacancies in your college. The request was as follows, 10 vacancies per chief which is 10 vacancies times 32 chiefs equals to 310. After going through their request, the national commissar approached the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education to consider the chiefs' request. We are informed they will use the following criteria, first preference child-headed families, second preference widows, widowers' poor headed families and thirdly those living with disabilities and marginalized groups. We kindly request that you discuss this request with the secretary of chiefs, Nothiwani Dlodlo," part of Sibanda's directive read.

Yesterday, Dlodlo confirmed the development and expressed hope that the chiefs' request would be granted.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Handbag sets on sale

On sale is vw polo

B2800 on sale

Sofas on sale

Extra lessons on offerb

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.

Laptops on sale

House to rent


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

28 mins ago | 109 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

33 mins ago | 197 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

38 mins ago | 227 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 897 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 658 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 361 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2021 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4660 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 436 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 704 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 520 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 953 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days