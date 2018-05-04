Dairibord boss Mandiwanza faces assault charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dairibord Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Antony Mandiwanza appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court yesterday facing charges of assaulting his private security guard at his residence using a rifle butt.Mandiwanza (62), who pleaded not guilty was remanded to May 21 on $50 bail by magistrate, Eric Kadye.It is the State's case that on November 21 last year, at around 4am, the complainant, Edmund Mutusva, who was employed by Vision Security was on duty at Mandiwanza's residence in Glen Lorne together with his colleague, Shine Chamboko.The State alleges Mandiwanza approached Mutusva and Chamboko and assaulted the complainant using a .302 rifle butt on the left hand. He then ordered the two to leave the premise.Mutusva then made a police report and was referred to hospital for treatment. The medical report will be produced in court as evidence.Lovemore Siyamunda appeared for the State.In a related matter, Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna (Zanu-PF) spent his second night in custody yesterday after Chegutu magistrate Felix Chauromwe reserved bail application ruling to this morning.Nduna is facing two cases of unlawful discharge of a firearm in a public place and public violence.It is the State's case that on Tuesday, Nduna and five others went to Chinengundu Polling Station during Zanu-PF primary elections and Takemore Maphosa started shouting that voting had ended.This did not go down well with the voters, who then pushed open the gate and a fight broke out.It was at that stage where Nduna allegedly went to his vehicle and took a Star pistol and fired four shots in the air regardless of the fact that the polling station was full of people.Nduna was being represented by Arthur Marara of Clairwood Chambers while Vote Zishiri prosecuted.