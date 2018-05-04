Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T urge losing Zanu-PF candidates to join them

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:32hrs | Views
MDC-T Manicaland provincial chairman David Chimhini has challenged losing Zanu-PF candidates and supporters to dump the ruling party and join the opposition ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Chimhini said the MDC-T and MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa, were happy to face a sharply divided Zanu-PF following this week's chaotic primary elections which saw most ruling party heavyweights losing to political upstarts amid reports of massive vote rigging.

He told NewsDay yesterday that the opposition party had drawn vital lessons from Zanu-PF's internal polls and would strive to avoid making similar mistakes in its primary elections running from tomorrow until next weekend.

"As the provincial chairman, I welcome all the disgruntled Zanu-PF cadres who feel short-changed by the shambolic and chaotic primary elections. Their vote will be put to good use if they vote for real change and not the gymnastics currently prevailing in Zanu-PF," he said.

"As Manicaland province, the Zanu-PF primaries have taught us a lesson regarding unity of purpose and never leave anything to chance. Membership statistics should never be left to the last minute indeed.

"Indeed, MDC-T is spot on in demanding electoral reforms to enable all eligible voters to cast their ballot in an environment where every voter will accept the outcome of the election."

The party's provincial spokesperson, Trevor Saruwaka, said the Zanu-PF primary elections were a clear indication of poor leadership.

"Going into the elections with the divided and disgruntled Zanu-PF, it's going to tilt things in our favour. Zanu-PF house is on fire, the coming of elections are for us to lose," he added.


Source - newsday
Most Popular In 7 Days