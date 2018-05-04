Woman swept by Zambezi River while conducting rituals

News / National

by Staff reporter

A VICTORIA FALLS woman survived death by a whisker yesterday after she was swept away by the crocodile infested Zambezi River currents during cleansing rituals.According to the police Yvonne Dube (29) of Chinotimba suburb together with her cousin Silence Siziba (36) of Nketa surburb in Bulawayo had visited the Mosi Oa Tunya rainforest at around 4pm on Wednesday to bathe in the river."They went in the evening and entered the falls about 200 meters from the main entry. According to Siziba, they had gone to take a bath and as they were still bathing, Dube suddenly lost a grip and was swept by the river for a distance of above 200 meters," Officer Commanding Victoria Falls district chief superintendent, Tadeus Madondo said."Her cousin Siziba then went to report to Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers who were guarding the rainforest.When launched a search and found her clinging to a tree in the river and they rescued her with a rope. She could not speak."However, sources said the cousins were conducting a cleansing ritual and Dube got possessed."At the scene there were white garments and other small containers and we were told that they had come for cleansing and as they were bathing in the river, Dube got possessed and disappeared in water only to be found few minutes after panicking and could hardly breathe and had sustained many bruises all over the body."Police said Dube was rushed to hospital where she is being treated and monitored.Madondo urged residents to avoid visiting the crocodile infested river using ungazzeted points.