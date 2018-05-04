Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zhuwao plotting sabotage voting against Zanu-PF'

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:43hrs | Views
Former President Robert Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao is still working with some youth league executive members in a bid to cause confusion within Zanu-PF, a ruling party youth league official has claimed.

Speaking during a meeting with the executive members of the youth league in Mashonaland East province in Marondera, national youth political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said the party was aware of Zhuwao's shenanigans.

"We are aware that the remnants of the G40 cabal being led by Zhuwao are still in Mashonaland East. Who are they working with? We are not going to lose sleep over what transpired since some were coerced to be part of the G40 cabal. However, we are against those who are still participating in the G40 activities," he said.

"They have declared a bhora musango (sabotage voting) in 2018 and we get worried when we hear that the likes of Zhuwao are still having a say in the structures of the party. Why is he still having an influence in the leadership when he was expelled from the party? We are all aware that he publicly challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa."

Zhuwao, a former Indigenisation minister, left the country just before the military-led Operation Restore Legacy that pushed out the G40 cabal, a group led by former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Tsenengamu had visited the province to deal with the issue of provincial youth league boss Kevin Mutsvairo, who some sections of the party wanted fired from his post.

However, Mutsvairo survived the chop and remained the youth league boss before Tsenengamu urged members to desist from fighting.

Mutsvairo said he was not worried about accusations levelled against him and would continue with the voter registration mobilisation exercise.


Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days