'Where are govt's $11 billion deals'

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has questioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assertion that his government has secured US$11 billion investment for the country, saying nothing much has changed since the new administration took over.ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo told the Zimbabwe Independent this week that the plight of workers has not changed since Mnangagwa assumed the presidency last year.He said the loss of jobs, which was a main feature during former president Robert Mugabe's rule, has continued in the so-called new dispensation, while companies are still struggling to pay workers and closing down.Mugabe was deposed in a military coup in November last year, paving way for Mnangagwa's ascendancy. Mnangagwa has claimed that the government has secured US$11 billion in investments at a meeting with members of an apostolic church grouping last week.Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has assured the nation that Zimbabwe is in good hands under his administration, saying the new administration has attracted $11 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitment in the past five months.He said sweeping investment reforms were underway as Government works towards attaining a middle income economy by 2030. Addressing traditional leaders during the handover of the second batch of chiefs' vehicles in Harare yesterday, the President said Government was working on lasting solutions to the current cash shortages.President Mnangagwa urged traditional leaders to ensure that local authorities create an enabling environment to ease the doing of business in their communities.