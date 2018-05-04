Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Disease, forex shortage cripple dairy farmers

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 07:59hrs | Views
Dairy production in the first quarter of 2018 has been hampered by the shortage of foreign currency and the prevalence of tick -borne diseases.

Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers (ZADF) chairman Emmanuel Zimbandu said on Tuesday that the cost of drugs and vaccines has crippled the operations of dairy farmers.

"The performance of the first quarter was disturbed by heavy rains which resulted in a lot of challenges which includes tick-borne diseases and this has made it difficult for dairy farmers," Zimbandu said.

He said the challenge of tick-borne diseases has been aggravated by the high cost of drugs and vaccines and the acute shortage of foreign currency. He added that the shortage of foreign currency has resulted in farmers failing to access critical vaccines and drugs. This, he said, has resulted in the loss of dairy cows to various diseases.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Zim Ind

Comments

On sale is pa system

Sofas on sale

Golf for swap

Laptops on sale

Closure on sale

Extra lessons on offerb

B2800 on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

17 mins ago | 49 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

22 mins ago | 108 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

27 mins ago | 147 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 745 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 310 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1963 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4536 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 358 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 688 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 916 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days