Disease, forex shortage cripple dairy farmers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dairy production in the first quarter of 2018 has been hampered by the shortage of foreign currency and the prevalence of tick -borne diseases.Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers (ZADF) chairman Emmanuel Zimbandu said on Tuesday that the cost of drugs and vaccines has crippled the operations of dairy farmers."The performance of the first quarter was disturbed by heavy rains which resulted in a lot of challenges which includes tick-borne diseases and this has made it difficult for dairy farmers," Zimbandu said.He said the challenge of tick-borne diseases has been aggravated by the high cost of drugs and vaccines and the acute shortage of foreign currency. He added that the shortage of foreign currency has resulted in farmers failing to access critical vaccines and drugs. This, he said, has resulted in the loss of dairy cows to various diseases.