Mutsvangwa living in hotel since November; says paying from own pocket

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Minister of State for Manicaland Province Monica Mutsvangwa has refuted allegations that she is staying at a city hotel using taxpayers' money.According to NewZimbabwe.com, Mutsvangwa has reportedly been holed up at the hotel since her appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last November.She, however, denied government was footing the bill."I am staying at the hotel at my own expense. Government has never paid a single cent for my staying at the hotel. You can go and check for yourself," she said.The reason she has opted to stay at the hotel is because the security standards at the official residency allocated by government are "not up to scratch"."I can't compromise my security. I will stay at the hotel at my expense until the security standards at the house have been upgraded," said the minister while addressing media while officially opening of a two-day Zimbabwe Union of Journalist (ZUJ) Election Reporting Training in the eastern border city.