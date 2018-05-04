Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mine worker caught pants down with colleague's wife

by Simbarashe Sithole
04 May 2018 at 08:56hrs | Views
There was drama in Mazowe mine where a clerk was reportedly caught pants down with his colleague's wife in a Blair toilet on Sunday night.

Eye witness allege the clerk responsible for engineering department only identified as M.Makanjera  allocated his colleague Bester Mustafa a tractor driver night duties in a bid to see his wife during his absents.

Unfortunately diesel allegedly ran out on both the mine and Mazowe service station resulting in Mustafa being sent back home where he witnessed the shock of his life.

"When the driver was sent back home he saw his door unlocked and thought his wife had gone to see her friends hence he relaxed.

Minutes later he thought of visiting the toilet upon entering he was shocked to see his wife having unprotected sex with Makanjera," said the source.

Makanjera confirmed the incident saying it was just an unfortunate incident which is yet to be heard at Chief Chiweshe's village court.

"I can just say it was an unfortunate incident so we are waiting to go to Chief Chiweshe for trial," he said.

Both Mustafa and his wife could not be reached for comment though the wife is reported to have gone to her parents in Domboshava the very night she was caught.

Join Simbarashe Sithole's WhatsApp group for $2 on 0733819355


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

On sale is pa system

For sale is vonyx speaker set

House to rent

A cheap serviced stand for sale

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.

Comforters for sale

Honda fit for sale

Kids tights for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

26 mins ago | 96 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

31 mins ago | 187 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

36 mins ago | 212 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 877 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 638 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2010 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4640 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 519 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 946 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days