Mutsvangwa blames police for rigging Zanu-PF polls

News / National

by Mhlongo

The desperate Chris Mutsvangwa is turning tables upside down in the ZanuPF party claiming that his resounding defeat in the Norton parliamentary primary elections was staged by the police officers in charge of the polls.Defending his claims, the apoplectic Mutsvangwa highlighted that he did not partook on the race because they full of inconsistencies."This letter is further to my cellphone call on May 2 to you Engelbert Rugeje-NPC [national political commissar] advising you that I was withdrawing from the polls. I unreservedly reject the results of the just held Zanu PF party polling in Norton. I also refuse to accept your announcement of Langton Mutendereki as the winner," Mutsvangwa said."Of particular note is the fact that the cell register used for polling was illicitly compiled by Constance Shamu to solely further the illegal win of Langton Mutendereki. It is inconceivable that a politically active constituency such as Norton can only render less than 4 000 votes. I am busy collating evidence to back up the charges I have submitted," Mutsvangwa said in the letter, which has gone viral on social media platforms.The unfolding situation comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa denounced police interference in the party's primaries.Rugeje was unreachable for a comment on the issue