Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga's mother-in-law defeated, recount ordered

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 10:39hrs | Views
Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Province has been forced to conduct a vote a recount in the Seke primary election after it emerged that Vice President Constatino Chiwenga's mother-in-law Helga Mubaiwa had been defeated, NewZimbabwe.com reported.

The ballot papers have since been transferred to the party's provincial headquarters in Marondera for the recount.

Munyaradzi Kashambe was announced the winner after Zanu-PF members had voted in Seke on Monday, but the decision was overturned Tuesday and a recount was ordered.

On Wednesday night Zanu-PF national commissar Engelbert Rujege announced results for most of the constituencies where primary elections were held but the results for Seke were not revealed.

According to sources, an order was issued from Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare to carry out a recount in Seke despite protests and threats of violence from Zanu-PF members in the constituency.

"When the order was issued on Tuesday, there was resistance from party supporters in Seke who threatened to attack the presiding officers," a Zanu-PF official said.

"To avoid further disturbances, a decision was then made to transport the ballot papers to the provincial offices in Marondera where counting is underway, and we expect Mubaiwa to be announced the winner," he said.

Mubaiwa is the mother of Chiwenga's wife Marry Mubaiwa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Chiwenga, #Zanu-PF, #Vote

Comments

On sale is pa system

For sale is vonyx speaker set

House to rent

A cheap serviced stand for sale

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.

Comforters for sale

Honda fit for sale

Kids tights for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

26 mins ago | 92 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

31 mins ago | 184 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

35 mins ago | 208 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 869 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 628 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 346 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2006 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4637 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 400 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 519 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 945 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days