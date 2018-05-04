Chiwenga's mother-in-law defeated, recount ordered

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Province has been forced to conduct a vote a recount in the Seke primary election after it emerged that Vice President Constatino Chiwenga's mother-in-law Helga Mubaiwa had been defeated, NewZimbabwe.com reported.The ballot papers have since been transferred to the party's provincial headquarters in Marondera for the recount.Munyaradzi Kashambe was announced the winner after Zanu-PF members had voted in Seke on Monday, but the decision was overturned Tuesday and a recount was ordered.On Wednesday night Zanu-PF national commissar Engelbert Rujege announced results for most of the constituencies where primary elections were held but the results for Seke were not revealed.According to sources, an order was issued from Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare to carry out a recount in Seke despite protests and threats of violence from Zanu-PF members in the constituency."When the order was issued on Tuesday, there was resistance from party supporters in Seke who threatened to attack the presiding officers," a Zanu-PF official said."To avoid further disturbances, a decision was then made to transport the ballot papers to the provincial offices in Marondera where counting is underway, and we expect Mubaiwa to be announced the winner," he said.Mubaiwa is the mother of Chiwenga's wife Marry Mubaiwa.