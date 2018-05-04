Shonas must not contest elections in Matebeleland

News / National

by NewZimbabwe

BULAWAYO based pressure group Ibetshu Likazulu has said Shona speaking people in Matebeleland should be barred from contesting council and parliamentary elections in the region.In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the organisation's secretary general Mbuso Fuzwayo said they are concerned about the number of people with Shona names who prevailed in just ended Zanu-PF primary elections."Shona speaking people should be just settlers in Matebeleland and not allowed to participate in elections," he said."Only Ndebele people should be allowed to contest elections in the region because they have been marginalised for a long time."Fuzwayo claimed that during the just ended Zanu-PF primary elections, six Shona speaking people were elected to represent the party in the general elections in the region."When Shona speaking people represent Matebeleland region, they will actually be reducing the voice of the Ndebele people in parliament."The other thing is that Shona people have more resources than Ndebele people. This is how they are winning these elections."