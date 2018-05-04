Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Collapsed minister wants his rival minister dismissed

by Mhlongo
04 May 2018 at 11:19hrs | Views
The desperate Minister of Provincial Affairs for Matabeleland South Abednico Ncube who recently lost the primaries before collapsing is reportedly making distraught efforts to return into the ZANU PF.

Ncube who went to a temporal seizure on Monday when he got destroying news of his loss to radio personality Omphile Marupi, is allegedly lodging an appeal with the party electoral commission claiming that Marupi was an illegible candidate.

Alongside with Ncube who is licking political wounds is Matabeleland South provincial chairman Rapelang Choene who are trying and to force reversal of the voting processes in their constituencies and the entire province.

The unpalling results left who Ncube lost representation of Gwanda South while Choene lost the Beitbridge Senatorial race to Tambudzani Mohadi estranged wife to the Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

Sources from within the ZANU PF offices in Gwanda alludes that Ncube claims that Marupi should be disqualified because he has not served the minimum five years in the ZANU PF structures at least at district level.

Unfortunately, prior to the elections Ncube did not voice over the issue when Marupi was being cleared by the Electoral Commission at the party vetting process which took over at the headquarters in Harare.

Source - Byo24News

