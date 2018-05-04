Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa must ignore the primary election re-run appeals if he want to be popular

by Stephen Jakes
04 May 2018 at 12:06hrs | Views
An EX Zpra cadre Max Mkandla has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ignore the appeals by several Zanu PF party members who wee defeated in the primary elections who are seeking re-run of the polls saying this will make him more unpopular.

Chaos has escalated in the party after some heavy weights were defeated by new faces in the primaries and most of them have filed appeals for rerun of elections citing that the manner the elections were held were shambolic.

Mkandla said  democracy in Zimbabwe is new to most of the guys in Zanu PF who have been in government and holding high positions since 1980. He said they have been relying on self centred democracy which they only so it good when they were benefiting but now that they are losing they think it is unfair to them.

"Some of these people have been there since 1980 supporting dictatorship and they do not know what is called democratic defeat. When they are defeated in a democracy they think they are cheated," Mkandla said.

"Mnangagwa must not be seen calling for re run of elections on the concerned areas. We are  suffering because of these people. We have people who have been MPs since 1980 but they have done totally nothing for the nation except supporting a dictator. We must have them out and they are now facing the wrath of the citizens."

Mkandla said Mnangagwa must not fool himself to think that when people came out in support of the removal of Robert Mugabe they wanted Zanu PF, indicating that people they wanted change and the removal of Zanu PF as a whole was the only thing they wanted.

He said Mnangagwa if not careful he will lose to the MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa.

Source - Byo24News

