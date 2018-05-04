G40 resurfaces in Zanu-PF primaries?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Suprising losses by some perceived party big-wigs in the recently held Zanu-PF primary elections have increased fears that the expelled G40 faction is very much alive within the rank and file of the party.Notable Lacoste supporters like Special Advisor to the President Chris Mutsvangwa, Nyasha Chikwinya, Chris Mushowe and Trade Minister Mike Bimha who fell by the wayside losing to relatively unknowns during the elections increase speculation that the G40 faction purged from the party last year was engineering things clandestinely.Speaking after his bitter loss to Lameck Mutendereki in Norton, Mutsvangwa was adamant his loss was a G40 operation.G40 a political faction within Zanu-PF and whose visible leadership consisted of former Higher Education Minister Prof Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere was kicked out of the party through extensive purges that saw many others losing party membership after the November Coup.However the recent acrimonious primary elections, which have seen names disappearing from ballot papers, some being burnt, and illegal erections of polling posts at private residences have intensified fears that the ruling party is under siege from external machinations of G40.