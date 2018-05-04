Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's nephew denies vote manipulation

by OpenParly
04 May 2018 at 12:51hrs | Views
ZANU-PF aspiring candidate for Harare South constituency, Tongai Mnangagwa who claims to have trounced war veterans spokesperson Douglas Mahiya has denied any voter fraud in the hotly contested primary polls.

Tongai Mnangagwa who at one time had his CV denied by the Zanu-PF elections directorate says he was the legitimate winner and there was no foul play in the elections.

"Every election has a winner and a loser and in this regard, i am the ultimate winner in the Harare South constituency. People should accept the outcome and not try to accuse me of manipulating the vote or favoritism when it is the electorate which made its choice," he said.

In the full list of results released by the state media on Thursday, Harare South is yet to be announced revealing that all is not well in the constituency.

On Wednesday disgruntled placard-wielding supporters of losing candidate Douglas Mahiya besieged Zanu PF headquarters denouncing what they termed vote manipulation by the President's nephew.

However, Mnangagwa said the claims are baseless as he has been helping out the disadvantaged people in the constituency through Tonganyika Trust several years ago and that the same organisation is helping other communities across the country.

Douglas Mahiya has been consistently arguing that the President's close relative's quest to stand as MP for Harare South is improper as he was not in the party's district structures for 5 years.

Efforts to get a comment from Mahiya hit a snag.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - OpenParly

Comments

Honda fit for sale

4 bedroomed house for sale in gwanda town

Kids tights for sale

On sale is pa system

Boschveld roosters for sale

Serlbornpark house for sale

Golf for swap

Laptops on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

25 mins ago | 87 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

30 mins ago | 180 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

35 mins ago | 206 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 858 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 619 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 340 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 417 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2004 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4634 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 941 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 530 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days