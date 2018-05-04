Mnangagwa's nephew denies vote manipulation

News / National

by OpenParly

ZANU-PF aspiring candidate for Harare South constituency, Tongai Mnangagwa who claims to have trounced war veterans spokesperson Douglas Mahiya has denied any voter fraud in the hotly contested primary polls.Tongai Mnangagwa who at one time had his CV denied by the Zanu-PF elections directorate says he was the legitimate winner and there was no foul play in the elections."Every election has a winner and a loser and in this regard, i am the ultimate winner in the Harare South constituency. People should accept the outcome and not try to accuse me of manipulating the vote or favoritism when it is the electorate which made its choice," he said.In the full list of results released by the state media on Thursday, Harare South is yet to be announced revealing that all is not well in the constituency.On Wednesday disgruntled placard-wielding supporters of losing candidate Douglas Mahiya besieged Zanu PF headquarters denouncing what they termed vote manipulation by the President's nephew.However, Mnangagwa said the claims are baseless as he has been helping out the disadvantaged people in the constituency through Tonganyika Trust several years ago and that the same organisation is helping other communities across the country.Douglas Mahiya has been consistently arguing that the President's close relative's quest to stand as MP for Harare South is improper as he was not in the party's district structures for 5 years.Efforts to get a comment from Mahiya hit a snag.