Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lack of Zimbabwe reforms annoys US

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 13:25hrs | Views
The United States' offer to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe could be on the verge of collapsing after Washington expressed irritation at the slow progress by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to draw up the reforms needed to ensure free and fair elections.

In damning comments made at least three months ahead of key presidential and parliamentary elections, US Democratic Senator Chris Coons warned it was "possible" that the US would drop out of the deal to end sanctions if Mnangagwa continued delaying democratic reforms meant to clear the way for a free and fair poll due between July and August.

Coons said he was optimistic after meeting Mnangagwa last month that an agreement had been reached.

A five-member delegation of US Senators visited Zimbabwe from April 6 to 8, consisting of Senators Coons, Jeff Flake, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet and Garry Peters, all members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to assess the political situation in the country, and said Mnangagwa promised he would produce reforms and, ultimately, elections acceptable to all.

But Coons said Mnangagwa was not walking the talk in ushering democratic change as promised, which will result in the lifting of sanctions.

"President Mnangagwa, both in our personal meeting, which was positive and terrific and very long, and in public statements, both in the press conference afterwards and in an editorial published in the New York Times has committed himself to democracy, to free and fair elections, to protecting human rights, towards returning to a rules-based, open economy," Coons told CGTN Africa.

"If he takes those steps, sanctions relief should be forthcoming from the United States and Senator Flake and I would take the action necessary in the American Congress to accomplish that.

"But, frankly, after what was a very encouraging meeting a few weeks ago, we've seen no concrete steps in response. The amount of time left before the election is shrinking, so the importance of taking prompt, concrete steps to demonstrate the president's commitment to democracy is becoming more and more important."

He said Mnangagwa should ditch the rhetoric and start implementing electoral reforms.

"There've been some encouraging initial meetings with opposition parties but no concrete steps. So whether you look at EU (European Union) Standards, AU (African Union) Standards, Sadc standards, there are standards for free and fair elections, that don't vary significantly. I just urge ...Mnangagwa and his administration to take concrete steps, soon," Coons said.

On prospects of lifting sanctions imposed on Zanu-PF officials, Coons said, "Relieving sanctions would provide significant economic lift for Zimbabwe, both because it would then encourage foreign direct investment, re-establishment if robust economic ties, and it would bring engagement with the Western world for Zimbabwe which has been an increasingly isolated challenged and impoverished country, over the decades of former president Mugabe's rule."

The visit by the Congressional Delegation came at a time when Senators Coons and Flake introduced a bill to lay the framework for US relations with the new government in Zimbabwe.

The proposed legislation sought to update the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001 (Zidera) and set steps Zimbabwe needs to take to have targeted sanctions lifted.

With ousted former president Robert Mugabe's relations with the West having been toxic for most of the past two decades, the US government has to date been renewing its targeted sanctions against Zimbabwe and the country's then top leadership.

But last month, Washington introduced a Bill which amends the biting Zidera, which introduced tough sanctions against Mugabe personally, as well as many of his senior officials and State entities.

The new Bill, now referred to as the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Amendment Act of 2018, does not only contain conditions which are specific to Mnangagwa's new dispensation - but if these conditions are met, will see President Donald Trump's administration completely removing the current sanctions and re-establishing wholesome relations with Harare.

On their visit to Zimbabwe, the delegation met civil society, political parties and representatives of government including Mnangagwa.

According to the Bill, the US will fully embrace Zimbabwe if Mnangagwa's government implements a raft of measures which include setting up an independent electoral body; allowing Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to vote; this year's elections being both free and fair, and taking place without the involvement of the country's military.

Other conditions that are included in the new Bill are that the government releases without cost to all registered political parties print and digital formats of the biometric voter registration roll.

The US senator said Washington was ready to help revive Zimbabwe's economy.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Reforms

Comments

Honda fit for sale

4 bedroomed house for sale in gwanda town

Kids tights for sale

On sale is pa system

Boschveld roosters for sale

Serlbornpark house for sale

Golf for swap

Laptops on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

25 mins ago | 85 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

30 mins ago | 178 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

34 mins ago | 204 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 856 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 617 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 416 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2004 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4630 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 701 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 940 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 529 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days