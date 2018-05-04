PHOTO: Spencer Banda caught pants down with married woman

News / National

by Staff reporter

Star FM and ZBC TV sports journalist Spencer Banda was allegedly caught in the act with another man's wife and was left to hang on on the wall of shame after a severe beating.The woman's husband reportedly caught them pants down in his marital bedroom and went bezerk beating Banda to a pulp.Images of a battered Banda sitting outside the house in his shorts has gone viral on social media.Spencer Banda did not respond when asked by zwnews reporters to comment on the story. His employers at Star FM were also not reachable by the time of writing.Meanwhile, an unidentified man claiming to be a friend of Banda said Spencer was kidnapped in the streets of Harare and beaten up before being photographed half dressed in some streets in Harare.However he could not explain how Spencer Banda suddenly appears undressed, being filmed and humiliated in the picture, and at a private residence of his assailants, not on the streets.