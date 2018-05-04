Matebeleland South calls for re-run of Zanu-PF primaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

Some Zanu-PF senior leaders in Matabeleland South have described the recently held primary elections as a fraud saying there should be fresh polls that will be held in a free, fair and transparent manner.Some members of the Matabeleland South Provincial Coordinating Committee met in Gwanda yesterday to review the just ended Zanu-PF intra-party polls amid concerns over a number of irregularities in running of the primaries.Issues that were raised by the meeting include vote buying, the disappearance of cell registers and massive rigging which they say affected the credibility of the primary elections.The Provincial Minister of State, Abednico Ncube who lost to Ompile Marupi and the Zanu-PF provincial chairman Rabelani Choene who also lost to Tambudzani Mohadi said it is worrisome that those who were part of the G40 Cabal had won the election."Out of the 13 seats in Matabeleland South, the only person that won is Obedingwa Mnguni, all the other 12 were won by the G40," said Ncube while Choene said; "In Beitbridge my name was not only absent from the ballot papers but Senator Mohadi hid some of the cell registers, and you want to call the election free and fair".One war veteran Dennis Ndlovu said this is the worst primary election they have ever had adding that there was a lot of vote buying that took place and about 96 cells did not vote in ward 22 Insiza and as war veterans they are not happy at all.Among the recommendations that were made by the leaders is the need for a re-run, and in so doing those who were involved in vote buying and rigging should be disqualified."Prior to the holding of the primaries the province made recommendations that foot soldiers of the G40 cabal should not be allowed to take part in the polls, but that was not considered. We feel that this issue should be considered when we go for a re-run," said some of the provincial leaders.The recently held primary elections saw party heavy weights and most sitting Members of Parliament (MP) falling by the way side.Among the survivors were Bulilima-Mangwe Senator Simon Khaya Moyo, Senator Tambudzani Mohadi of Beitbridge, Mangwe constituency's legislator Obedingwa Mnguni, Gwanda Senator Alma Mkhwebu, Gwanda North's MP Madodana Sibanda and Edison Gumbo of Gwanda Central.