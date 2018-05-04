We will not force people to vote for us, says Mnangagwa

News / National

by Byo24News reporter

Zanu-PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa says his party is not going to use force to get peoples' vote but persuasion.Mnangagwa said this during the launch of Zanu PF election manifesto at Harare International Conference Centre where he addressed party structures and upcoming election candidates during the launch of Zanu PF manifesto."Our call is to be the servants of the people. You cannot achieve that by forcing people to vote for you. You need to persuade them. We can persuade people to vote for us by showing them that our party has the past, present and the future," he said.Mnangagwa said if the party uses persuasion as a tactic, 'victory for the revolutionary party is certain.'He also promised to improve the infrastructure through calling for build, operate and transfer deals.The manifesto also talks of value addition, improved agricultural efficiency, technology and sustainable mining.