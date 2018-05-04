Kasukuwere at peace with his soul as Zanu-PF bigwigs start dropping

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Exiled former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere seems to be enjoying the "chaos" in ZANU PF camp following the defeat of big wigs in the party following his tweet recently.Kasukuwere first posted a picture of the sky and water on micro blogging Tweeter before writing , "At peace with my soul."Apparently, most big wigs like ZANU PF chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and Special advisor to the president ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa who has since made an appeal to the national commissar Engelbert Rugeje.