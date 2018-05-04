Miner murdered by colleagues

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

An unidentified artisanal miner was reportedly murdered by his colleagues in Mazowe mine this morning (Friday).Sources familiar with the incident allege three machete wielding artisanal miners fatally assaulted their colleague in an undisclosed scuffle and fled."Three illegal miners assaulted their colleague with machetes and made sure that he was dead before fleeing in a Honda Fit to an unknown destination," a source told Bulawayo24.com.Meanwhile, a lot of illegal miners are dying in Mazowe due to various reasons chief among them collapse of shafts and assaults.