Mutsvangwa joining MDC?

by Mhlongo

Special Advisor to the President Chris Mutsvangwa is allegedly on the verge of joining the MDC Alliance, following a fruitful conservation with Chamisa's Harare Chairperson.Nelson Chamisa's chairman for the area, Mr Erick Murayi quipped in saying, "I want to let you know that this year it is flaming hot -chakachaya. You have all already seen the Hon. Mashayamombe, right? Let me tell you, you haven't seen anything yet."I standing here as the Chairman I can say so much is happening here, they are coming, I don't know if we will have space to house all of these coming from ZANU PF. And all of them area already in regalia like Mashayamombe."This is what we can, shiri yabvuta rekeni, the bird has taken away the gun…"Shortly after today, we shall be having vaMutsvangwa here…""vaMutsvangwa telephoned me soon after coming from losing the (Norton) elections," he said. He, however, did not continue as he was drowned by cries and shouts for Chamisa, the MDC leader who was now arriving at the meeting place.According to the details which were availed yesterday, former ZANU PF Masvingo kingmaker, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti said,"I told you all before that the big ZANU PF group, Gamatox has chosen to back MDC Alliance and many others are on the way, coming…," said "Those who were called the G40, all of them support Chamisa saying he is the only one capable of running the country. The greatest of the G40 (Mashayamombe) is also here".However, Mutsvangwa could not be reached for a comment.