Khupe MDC criticises Tsvangirai

by Mhlongo

An unpalling situation in the MDC have seen the Dr Thokozani Khupe led MDC finding solace in reviling the late Tsvangirai as the cause of the current chaotic situation.The party alleges that Tsvangirai unconstitutionally amended a progressive constitution to maintain his stay in power and also tighten his grip on power.Commenting on the issue, Obert Gutu, who is now the vice president of the Khupe-led MDC, pointed out that the reason why the MDC went into chaos after Tsvangirai death is that the former prime minister had become a 'strongman'."If you look at the raft of amendments that we (Khupe MDC) have made, you will realise that we have done away with the so-called one centre of power because we said that in a typical democracy, if you say one centre of power, then you are killing democracy. So we are saying the president shall only serve a maximum of two, five-year terms", Gutu said.Information from his micro-blogging site Twitter, Gutu said,"Anyone who thinks the MDC-T will re-unite with a group of people who are vindictive, insincere and violent might as well believe that tomorrow the sun will rise in the West and set in the East"."We are going back to the values of the constitution, I want to go back into history that much but we should look ahead."If you look at South Africa, as popular as Nelson Mandela was he would not have been allowed to stand for another term so we are going to ring fence the constitution, there are young people coming up, we should give way for them"."If you go back to the constitution of 1999, you will see that the president should only have served two terms but he did," Gutu said.