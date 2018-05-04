Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC fears run-off violence repeat

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 15:31hrs | Views
THE MDC Alliance has expressed fears of a repeat of the 2008 presidential run-off election-related violence, if there is no outright winner in the first round of balloting in the upcoming harmonised polls.

The country is set to hold elections between July and August, with MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is Zanu-PF's first secretary, seen as the leading contenders in the race for the Presidency.

Other contenders include People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) and National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru, Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa, leader of the breakaway MDC-T, Thokozani Khupe, and Harry Peter Wilson, the leader of the Democratic Opposition Party (DOP).

MDC Alliance spokesperson and MDC leader Welshman Ncube emphasised on the need for all opposition parties to unite to give Chamisa a "boxing knockout" victory to avoid a run-off poll, which he said might be marred by violence.

"We do not want a run-off election. I am sure we all know what happens during a run-off election. We do not want to hear anything about a run-off. To those who follow boxing, it must be a knockout victory for Chamisa and nothing else to avoid a run-off election," he said in a recent MDC Alliance rally held in Avoca, Filabusi, in Matabeleland South.

Both Chamisa and Mnangagwa have predicted an outright victory in the upcoming elections.

Ncube added: "This MDC Alliance is very much important in that we are saying let us unite and add all our votes because removing Zanu-PF from power, removing Zanu-PF that is now shielded by soldiers, removing Zanu-PF that sends soldiers to the rural areas to intimidate people is not easy. We need to encourage each other to unite and make sure that Chamisa gets a minimum 50%-plus-one votes."

The last run-off election pitting former president and expelled Zanu-PF leader Robert Mugabe against the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai was characterised by violence and abduction of opposition supporters.

Tsvangirai had won the first round of balloting, by a narrow margin and could not be declared outright winner.

Over 200 opposition supporters were killed, several hundreds injured and displaced, resulting in Tsvangirai refusing to participate in the run-off poll.

Mugabe won uncontested, but his victory was condemned and he was forced to enter into a unity government with the MDC-T.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

House to rent available

House to rent

Solar systems on sale

Clothing bales on sale

Golf for swap

Alumnium work on offer

A cheap serviced stand for sale

Handbag sets on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

22 mins ago | 69 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

27 mins ago | 157 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

31 mins ago | 180 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 809 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 599 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 395 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1983 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4585 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days