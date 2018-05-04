Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa urges Zanu-PF to deliver 'thunderous' win

by Reuters
04 May 2018 at 16:59hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged his party on Friday to unite after disputed internal polls, saying this will ensure a "thunderous" win in elections set for July, which would allow a Zanu-PF government to provide jobs and tackle corruption.

Mnangagwa took over from long-time ruler Robert Mugabe last November after the 94-year-old leader was forced to resign following a de facto military coup.

If certified free and fair by the international community, the presidential, parliamentary and council elections, whose date has not been fixed, could lead to resumption of financial aid by foreign lenders for the first time in two decades.

While launching the Zanu-PF election manifesto in the capital, Mnangagwa said his party's leadership, the politburo, would review primary election results on Saturday and may order re-runs in some constituencies.

Seven government ministers and several allies of Mnangagwa were defeated in the polls this week. [nL8N1SA3Y5]

Mnangagwa is trying to break away from Mugabe's policies with his "open for business" policy. But his critics say after serving in each of Mugabe's governments since independence from Britain in 1980, Mnangagwa has little to offer.

"Let us put our differences aside and campaign for the thunderous victory of our revolutionary party. A house divided cannot stand," Mnangagwa said.

The 75-year-old leader promised better conditions for government workers following public sector strikes by doctors and nurses in March and April. Teachers say they will not go back to work when schools re-open on Tuesday. [nL8N1S46ZZ]

Mnangagwa talked up his government's achievements since assuming office, adding that foreign investors had promised more than $11 billion in investments, which his administration would ensure materialized.

"The condition of service of our teachers, health workers, security forces and general civil servants will be reviewed with the view of improving their conditions of service," he said.

Under the manifesto's "Unite, fight corruption, develop, re-engage, create jobs" theme, Zanu-PF promises annual economic growth of 6 percent for five years, foreign direct investment of $5 billion annually and will build 1.5 million houses.

Under the Zanu-PF government, the mining sector will be opened up to more investors, farmers will have leases for their land, roads will be rebuilt and power generation increased to 3,000 MW from 1,800 MW, the manifesto said.

Zimbabwe is in the grips of severe shortages of dollars that have curbed imports, unemployment rate is above 80 percent and public infrastructure like roads is in decay.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Reuters
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Mnangagwa, #Win

Comments

House to rent available

House to rent

Solar systems on sale

Clothing bales on sale

Golf for swap

Alumnium work on offer

A cheap serviced stand for sale

Handbag sets on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

22 mins ago | 69 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

27 mins ago | 157 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

31 mins ago | 181 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 811 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 599 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 395 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1985 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4587 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days