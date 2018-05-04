Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa-led MDC-T squabbles deepen

by Staffr eporter
04 May 2018 at 17:01hrs | Views
The leadership crisis has deepened in the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T party with Mr Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda accused of being impatient and improperly campaigning for the post of vice president.

Following MDC-T decision to expel Thokozani Khupe, the race to ascend to the vice presidency post has taken another twist as Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda, Ms Dorcas Sibanda and Dr Bekithemba Mpofu are allegedly in a fierce wrangle to land the post.

Mr Sibanda had to urgently call a press conference to confirm that all is not well at MDC-T headquarters and tried to distance himself from those campaigning for him.

"As an intelligent person, I can feel that the atmosphere is not normal in our party because of these mushrooming campaigns done for me. It does a lot of harm to the party, to me and my friends, hence am preempting these so that my leaders see that am not part and parcel of these campaigns.

"I feel disturbed because it seems I have a hand in this. I'm clean ladies and gentlemen," said Mr Sibanda.

Flanked by his son, Mr Sibanda, however, could not suppress his ambition as he made a swift U-turn to confess to journalists.

"Politicians by nature are ambitious when you become a journalist, you wish one day you become an editor, when you become a lawyer you wish to be a chief justice… so surely as I have alluded to my achievements, I qualify for any position," he added.

The embattled MDC-T Bulawayo spokesperson could not help it but thanked all those behind his campaign as he claimed that all is happening because his good deeds are following him.

"I'm very thankful to the people who have done this but I am telling them it's not the time," Mr Sibanda said.

MDC-T has split a number of times because of power squabbles and the current developments show that leadership solutions are far from sight for the beleaguered party.

Source - zbc

