Farmers robbed by sex workers

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 17:52hrs | Views
TOBACCO farmers selling their yield have raised concern over women who offer them accommodation and steal from them in the dead of the night.

Several farmers who preferred anonymity said many had fallen victims to ladies of the night who stole from them after being offered cheaper accommodation.

"These women who come here and offer us accommodation steal from us," she said.

Accommodation has been a problem that some are at risk of contracting diseases as they sleep in toilets.

Never Muronda (37) a farmer from Karoi said he has been in Harare for the past one week waiting for his voucher.

"There are no shades to protect us from the rains, hence, at times we sleep in the toilets which is not a good thing to our health," Muronda said.

He said they did not have relatives nearby to offer them accommodation.

Boaz Chigwida (67) said he has been in the queue for the past two days and he is sleeping in his car.

"I find it better to sleep in my lorry so that I can protect my tobacco from thieves at night.

"They are serving us slowly which is the source of all problems that we are facing, at least they should consider all the hardships we face.

"They must consider fast services for us as well as increase the number of toilets and building shades," Chigwida said.

Isiah Hlabano from Concession said he was sleeping at Boka Auction Floors but it cannot accommodate all of the farmers.

"Some have brought their children with them and it's not safe as they have don't enough blankets for them.

"We are scared for our health, there is lot of dust and they haven't taken any steps to improve their services," Hlabano said.

Source - H-Metro
