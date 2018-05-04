Zimbabwe rolls out online visa payment system

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has rolled out the online visa payment facility as part of efforts to facilitate travel in line with the objective of improving the ease of doing business through harnessing information communication technologies.The Government of Zimbabwe which has prioritised e-governance in order to modernise the public sector systems and processes to improve service delivery has rolled out the online visa payment facility which will allow visitors to the country to pay the visa fee in advance.Department of Immigration principal director Mr Clemence Masango said the system is up and running adding that the government arm is targeting to go paperless in most of its services in order to facilitate smooth movement of people and promote business."We believe that as an authority we have an important role to play in promoting investments and tourism. We are glad to announce that the online visa payment facility is now up and running," he said.As part of efforts to promote investments, the authority said it now is a position to issue resident permits within 24 hours to Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA) approved investors.On the other hand online visas application can now be processed within 48hours.Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration said it is pleased with the benefits being derived under the Kavango-Zambezi UNIVISA project between Zimbabwe and Zambia.According to the government arm, work is now underway to integrate the UNIVISA into the main national border management systems of both countries.