Police name murdered miner

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

An illegal miner who was reportedly murdered this morning by his colleagues in Mazowe has been identified by police.The deceased has been named as Sam Bhunu from Masvingo and was currently residing at a farm called Kress.Allegations are that he was assaulted by three men with machetes who fled in a Honda Fit and are still at large.Commercial sex workers are being accused of keeping machetes for illegal miners at Doxford.Today all the cabins have been destroyed leaving more than 150 sex workers homeless.