'Mnangagwa is a tried, tested cadre,' says Chiwenga

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as one of the pioneers of the second Chimurenga which demystified the invincibility of the white colonial regime a move which inspired other combatants like him (VP Chiwenga) to join the struggle for independence.Addressing thousands who witnessed the launching of the Zanu-PF 2018 election campaign and manifesto in Harare today, Dr Chiwenga spoke about President Mnangagwa's past before the struggle, during the struggle and after independence saying with Zanu-PF and his leadership, Zimbabwe is in safe hands.Vice President Chiwenga said the President is a tried and tested cadre who witnessed the colonial masters pilfering black man's land, livestock and even grain from his parents' generation and he experienced the Smith regime's brutality first hand when he was given a life imprisonment sentence and then incarcerated.Dr Chiwenga said Cde Mnangagwa is a conduit that links the old generation that waged the second Chimurenga with the new generation.He also commended the President for his vision which aims at attaining a middle class society by year 2030.The launching of the manifesto and campaign marks the beginning of the work among Zanu-PF cadres to persuade the Zimbabweans to vote for the ruling party in the elections which the President said should be free, fair, credible and transparent and that violence will not be tolerated.