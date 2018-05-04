Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa is a tried, tested cadre,' says Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
04 May 2018 at 21:16hrs | Views
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as one of the pioneers of the second Chimurenga which demystified the invincibility of the white colonial regime a move which inspired other combatants like him (VP Chiwenga) to join the struggle for independence.

Addressing thousands who witnessed the launching of the Zanu-PF 2018 election campaign and manifesto in Harare today, Dr Chiwenga spoke about President Mnangagwa's past before the struggle, during the struggle and after independence saying with Zanu-PF and his leadership, Zimbabwe is in safe hands.

Vice President Chiwenga said the President is a tried and tested cadre who witnessed the colonial masters pilfering black man's land, livestock and even grain from his parents' generation and he experienced the Smith regime's brutality first hand when he was given a life imprisonment sentence and then incarcerated.

Dr Chiwenga said Cde Mnangagwa is a conduit that links the old generation that waged the second Chimurenga with the new generation.

He also commended the President for his vision which aims at attaining a middle class society by year 2030.

The launching of the manifesto and campaign marks the beginning of the work among Zanu-PF cadres to persuade the Zimbabweans to vote for the ruling party in the elections which the President said should be free, fair, credible and transparent and that violence will not be tolerated.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Serlbornpark house for sale

On sale is nissan teana

Golf for swap

On sale is vw polo

Clothing bales on sale

Solar systems on sale

Kids tights for sale

Boschveld roosters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

20 mins ago | 59 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

25 mins ago | 142 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

29 mins ago | 168 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 786 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 580 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 322 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1978 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4571 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 692 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 516 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 924 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 518 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days