Mutsvangwa urges journalists to be gender balanced

by Virginia Zifesho
05 May 2018 at 08:48hrs | Views
Minister of State for Manicaland Province, Monica Mutsvangwa has urged journalists to be gender balanced when reporting in the upcoming general elections.

Mutsvangwa's call comes at a time where feminists and Civil Societies have been crying over misrepresentation of women in media as Zimbabwe heads towards its general elections.

Addressing journalists at a training workshop on election reporting held at Golden Peacock Villa Hotel in Mutare recently, Mutsvangwa said journalists must give equal coverage to both men and women.

"I would like to encourage you as members of the media to examine key considerations for gender sensitive reporting by comparing actual media coverage about women and men," she said.

Mutsvangwa said the media should not be prejudicial and subjective when it comes to reporting on women during elections.

"Avoid biases and stereotypes when covering elections and media must not always report negative issues about women but should consider also publishing positive issues about women," said Mutsvangwa.

She said the media should promote women empowerment through publicising those that are making it in the business community which is widely known to be dominated by men and such encourage and inpires other women to venture into business.

Mutsvangwa acknowleged the elevation of women in media institutions and said it is not enough, there is need to employ more women in the newsrooms especially in high offices such as editorial.

The media training workshop, which was organised by Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ), was running under the theme, "Reporting Zimbabwe's 2018 elections in more articulate, comprehensive and inclusive manner".

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and Gender and Media-Connect representatives also participated at the workshop.


Source - Virginia Zifesho

