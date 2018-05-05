Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vapostori urges members to take caution in drinking tap water in Harare

by Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe
05 May 2018 at 09:01hrs | Views
The Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe is kindly advising its members country wide to take caution in drinking tap water from Harare City council. As a food and product certification body registered with the Zimbabwean authorities as a Trust we have seen a great healthy risk in drinking the tap water from Harare city council.

We are praying that the city council and the relevant authorities will soon deliver our communities and people with clean water that will not cause healthy risk to the people.
We advise millions of Apostolic membership in Zimbabwe to take note of their children not to drink this water without boiling it. We however advise our people and communities to seriously take borehole water and protected purified water.

Children should be monitored during apostolic sects gathering around Harare so that they don't drink the tap water. As food certification organization we will engage the city council and appeal to the generosity of the relevant authorities.

We pray and urge our people to prevent typhoid, cholera and other water borne diseases as we will continue to monitor the Harare city council tap water for the healthy drinking of millions of the Apostolic Sects members.

Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe can be contacted at apostoliccertification@gmail.com

Source - Apostolic Product Certification Zimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days