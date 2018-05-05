Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa dismisses Mohadi death rumours

by Staff Reporter
05 May 2018 at 09:36hrs | Views
Zanu-PF President and  First Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday dispelled social media rumours that his deputy and party's Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi had died.

The President dismissed the rumours while launching the party's election manifesto in Harare at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Social media started circulating earlier this week claiming that Mohadi had died while on treatment in South Africa.

Mohadi has not been seen in public amid rumours that he had been whisked out of the country as he was not feeling well.

However, President Mnangagwa put the claims to rest while addressing party supporters with his introductory messages as he acknowledged Mohadi in absentia citing that he was not feeling well.

"He (VP Mohadi) is not feeling too well. We wish him a speedy recovery," said President Mnangagwa.

Mohadi's close relative who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Vice President was back in the country and was recovering very well.

"His condition is very stable. There is nothing to worry about.

"He is in Harare. He came back into the country five days ago. He is just on medical rest but could be back at work anytime from now," said the relative.
Mohadi's speech at the manifesto launch was read by the party's national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Zanu-PF upped its election gear as it launched its manifesto running under the theme: "Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop, Re-engage and Create Jobs."

In the speech, Mohadi said the campaign materials should be distributed to the owners of the party at grassroots levels.

"Thank you for the manifesto, thank you for the regalia and thank you for the campaign cars, these materials are meant for those at the cell level. Those who are in the business of hoarding party materials and abusing party materials be forewarned," he said.

Zanu-PF commissariat department recently revealed that once the party rolls out its campaign material, it will start distributing the party regalia comprising 15 million T-shirts, 15 million caps and two million wrappers.

Mohadi said Zanu-PF is better prepared to face the country's challenges under President Mnangagwa's guidance.

"I want to assure you that we are adequately prepared to address challenges that are ahead of us.

"Nothing can stop us from winning, thank you for giving us direction and now our campaign starts in earnest," said Mohadi.

"The applause you heard from the crowd is a clear indication of their unwavering support and faith the people have in you. This would indeed add spark and impetus for the work that we have already started on the ground."

He said Zanu-PF members should be tolerant of other political parties and shun violence in the coming elections.

"I would also like to emphasise that all party members should campaign peacefully and coexist with other political parties in our fight for political space.

"Remember peace begins with me, peace begins with you and peace begins with all of us," he said.

Source - Chronicle

